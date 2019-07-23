Sather Financial Group Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $1.88 Million; HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITE (HBCYF) Shorts Down By 39.11%

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITE (OTCMKTS:HBCYF) had a decrease of 39.11% in short interest. HBCYF’s SI was 6.66 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.11% from 10.93 million shares previously. With 13,200 avg volume, 504 days are for HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITE (OTCMKTS:HBCYF)’s short sellers to cover HBCYF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 4,851 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HBCYF) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 34.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 39,184 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 73,493 shares with $3.55 million value, down from 112,677 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $208.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 18.68M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $170.22 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking divisions. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking services and products, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Limited has 3.35 million shares. Colonial Advsrs stated it has 4,503 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stifel owns 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.63M shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.25% stake. Jane Street Ltd Company reported 304,201 shares stake. Clark Estates New York invested in 3.59% or 480,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 26.64 million shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A accumulated 3,978 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Company accumulated 4,376 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Headinvest Llc invested in 0.07% or 5,003 shares. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 99,354 shares. Connors Investor Serv invested in 257,419 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 1,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested in 4,864 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.