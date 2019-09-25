Sather Financial Group Trimmed Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $351,072 as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com Usd0.01 Common Stock (AMZN) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Holding by $2.71 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 2,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 1.02 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 83,157 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.47 million, down from 84,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.26. About 2.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.29 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 30,685 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $57.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc Spon Ads Each Rep 6 Ord Shs.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,962 shares to 269,339 shares, valued at $57.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.