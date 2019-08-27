Sather Financial Group Trimmed Its Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Stock Value Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Increases Stake in Centene Corp. (CNC)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 73,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 104,845 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 431,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 850,570 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17M, up from 418,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 107,160 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,898 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.55% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 25,571 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Smith Moore & Communications has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 31,540 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 31,924 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 306,179 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 12,000 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 66 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.16% or 700,599 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.28% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.15% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Ltd Liability has invested 1.89% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pacifica Cap Ltd Co owns 0.61% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 26,258 shares. Montecito Comml Bank And accumulated 4,528 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.58 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 10,150 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 77,123 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 16,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 2.60 million were accumulated by D E Shaw & Com. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 0.27% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.03 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.08% stake. Intrust Financial Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 24,672 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 1.80 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $88.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).