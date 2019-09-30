Sather Financial Group Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $1.46 Million; Davidson D A & Company Stake in Danaher (DHR) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72M, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 5,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 9,829 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 15,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.67 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 46,025 shares to 167,245 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 143,922 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 22,290 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 81,881 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.21 million shares or 1.12% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc owns 3,144 shares. Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Westfield Cap Management LP reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Clearbridge Invs invested in 1,515 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,715 are owned by Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 2.44% or 54,449 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.15% stake. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.13% or 128,319 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.12% or 5,734 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 0.11% stake. Axa reported 503,549 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 2.66M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York invested 1.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,023 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Company invested in 3,379 shares. Madison Inv Incorporated invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 12,548 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 89,852 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 5,904 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.56% or 208,141 shares. 88 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors. 83,615 were reported by Cibc Asset Incorporated. Gam Ag holds 5,983 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.