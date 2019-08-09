Sather Financial Group Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Cut as Stock Price Rose; American International Group Ord (AIG) Share Value Rose While Starr International Co Has Decreased Stake

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 13.27 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 615,735 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38B for 10.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 2.64% or 367,123 shares. 42,038 are owned by Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc. Saturna Capital owns 8,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 381,667 shares. Wright Invsts Inc reported 141,914 shares. Pl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 41,500 shares. 30,934 are owned by Excalibur Mngmt Corp. Moreover, Haverford Fin Services has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rbf Cap Lc holds 1.13M shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Nexus Inc invested in 22,100 shares. St Germain D J Inc stated it has 16,286 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 52,556 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Freestone Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 8,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 13,324 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisors Ok has invested 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0.09% or 242,546 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co accumulated 623,349 shares. Parkside National Bank And stated it has 568 shares. Skba Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.46% or 355,555 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 76,100 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Invest Mgmt has 0.45% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 63,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Lp holds 8,067 shares. Brandes Inv Prtnrs LP holds 1.55% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mrj Capital has invested 1.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). City holds 650 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Company invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock.