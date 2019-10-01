Sather Financial Group Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $424,704; Stock Rose; Bluefin Trading Decreased Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $15.83 Million as Stock Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 7,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 182,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, down from 190,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 2.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 416,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 448,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 8.24M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 58,075 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 107,071 shares. Westpac Banking holds 800,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated holds 1.31% or 16,968 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Co reported 8,454 shares. Sol Cap accumulated 0.62% or 39,951 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 102,621 shares or 1.36% of the stock. 51,990 were accumulated by Edmp. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has 259,179 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 3.32M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Andra Ap owns 148,400 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wasatch owns 76,100 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ca stated it has 9,635 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connable Office invested in 51,744 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 28,217 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 34,123 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 914,619 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 6,028 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 160 shares. Valueworks has invested 0.97% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 79 shares. Dalal Street Lc reported 1.79M shares stake. Ireland-based Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).