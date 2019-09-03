Sather Financial Group Lifted Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $11.87 Million as Market Value Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle urges Unilever to engage with investors over move; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 343.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 14,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 3,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 228,336 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Bankshares stated it has 50 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 4,539 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 0.14% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,937 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Llc holds 1,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 2,637 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 827 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 2,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0.03% or 183,167 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Ltd has invested 0.2% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated has 215 shares.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.W. Grainger declares $1.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,994 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,927 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 39,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,493 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).