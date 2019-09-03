Sather Financial Group Increased Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $11.87 Million; Share Price Declined; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 648,494 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares to 394,706 shares, valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,039 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings accumulated 1.70 million shares. 1,464 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Crossvault Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.9% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,318 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 187,098 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Management reported 1,130 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 455,167 shares. Harris Assoc Lp stated it has 3.10 million shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Highland Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,387 shares. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 0.27% or 2,812 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 18,678 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 1,022 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 12,540 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 356,300 shares or 6.65% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

