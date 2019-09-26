Sather Financial Group Increased Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $7.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Position Has Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management Llc

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 1087.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 181,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 198,654 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 643,209 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 172,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 425,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78M, up from 253,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Elite Advisory Firms Not Feeling the Pressure to Reduce Fees: New Poll by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,342 shares to 61,151 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 701,166 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 54,064 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,532 shares. 106,075 were reported by Heartland Advsr Inc. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested in 0.03% or 6,250 shares. The Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Brinker Capital holds 0.18% or 114,134 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation New York holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 217,037 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.43 million shares. Ariel Lc holds 0.06% or 100,014 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1,923 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 36,795 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 275,837 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Moreover, Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ycg Ltd owns 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7,494 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 15,552 shares to 19,382 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 13,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

