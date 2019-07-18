Sather Financial Group Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) Upped by $11.87 Million as Share Price Rose; As Hologic (HOLX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davis R M Has Cut Its Stake by $12.38 Million

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 42.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 257,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77M, down from 604,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.14M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.73B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. It is down 7.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.51M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 137,750 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 680 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp owns 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 137,033 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company invested in 10,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 42,400 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 4,125 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 45,351 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). North Star Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 254,559 shares. Prudential Inc has 1.03 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 1.29M shares. 432,480 were accumulated by Mawer Investment Limited. Vaughan Nelson Management Lp accumulated 0.35% or 544,200 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 30, 2019 : MSFT, FB, V, PYPL, MDLZ, QCOM, TSLA, NOW, ESS, AMP, HOLX, WYNN – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Best GARP Stocks With Discounted PEG – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic to acquire Focal Therapeutics for $125M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 5,400 shares to 81,653 shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.