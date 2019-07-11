Sather Financial Group Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Central Securities (CET) Share Price Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 14,566 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 25.38M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Lc. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 364 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 24,970 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Lc invested in 0% or 96,316 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 5,650 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company owns 9,481 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0% or 19,351 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.01% or 33,333 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,482 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Wells Fargo Mn holds 63,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 23 shares. 25,925 were reported by Neville Rodie And Shaw. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 27,446 shares to 278,964 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 704,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 6.61 million shares. 23.43 million were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.97% stake. Diligent Llc stated it has 43,228 shares. First Business Serv Inc invested in 0.08% or 15,815 shares. B Riley Wealth has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Community Bancorporation Of Raymore holds 140,426 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Circle holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,000 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Family Firm Inc has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 16,494 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9.14 million shares. Lafayette holds 0.68% or 66,651 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How BofA’s latest capital plan stacks up with years past – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/28: (CDMO) (CAMP) (PRGS) (LJPC) (STZ) (BAC) (SRNE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) to Raise Dividend by 20% in Plan to Return Up to $37B to Shareholders Over Next 4 Quarters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.