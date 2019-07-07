Sather Financial Group Has Upped Markel (MKL) Position by $2.89 Million; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 3.25M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1116.4. About 19,054 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,114 shares to 125,034 shares, valued at $35.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,195 shares to 2,669 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,383 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $122,140 activity. 200 shares valued at $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.