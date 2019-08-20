Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Brown Capital Management Position in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 32,865 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 48,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.36 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 75,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 4.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.96M, down from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 159,801 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,898 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $14.37 million for 99.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.