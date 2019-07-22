Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Boosted Position by $18.37 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 278,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63M, up from 870,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 409,278 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 92,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $170.61. About 544,404 shares traded or 92.30% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.