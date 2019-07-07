Sather Financial Group Has Lifted Position in Unilever Plc (UL) by $11.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Spitfire Capital Raised Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position by $341,000

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 440,854 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 354,629 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Management holds 1.17% or 214,959 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 36,823 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.36% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 290,396 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 35,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Com holds 95,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 32,601 are owned by Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co. Rhumbline Advisers holds 90,401 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated reported 17,500 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 1.12 million shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Hudson Bay Capital Management LP invested in 40,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,934 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 74,150 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 209,218 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Look Under The Hood: VBR Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion’s (AIMC) CEO Carl Christenson on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.