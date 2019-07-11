Sather Financial Group Has Lifted Its Unilever Plc (UL) Position by $11.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lifted Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $350,000

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 1.56M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 320,248 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares to 171,055 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,774 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getting To Know Unilever – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Delta CEO sees ‘marginal benefit’ as competitors grapple with Boeing MAX grounding – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 259,466 shares to 95,084 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) by 41,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,580 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Wellington Grp Llp has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 4,523 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.74M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tci Wealth reported 277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,897 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 44,766 were reported by Jefferies Limited Com. Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Portland Investment Counsel Inc owns 58,703 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts holds 5,194 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 6.91 million are held by London Of Virginia. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 539 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment, Alabama-based fund reported 32,785 shares. Parametric Associates holds 1.49 million shares. 4,710 were reported by Sequoia Advsrs Lc.