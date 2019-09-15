Sather Financial Group Has Lifted Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $7.58 Million as Stock Declined; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 172,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 425,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, up from 253,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – SCHARF: BNY EXEC COMP WILL BE LESS FOCUSED ON MARKET GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 121,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03M, up from 113,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

