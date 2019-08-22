Sather Financial Group Has Lifted By $30.10 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Mmtec Inchares (MTC) Sellers Increased By 18.39% Their Shorts

Sather Financial Group Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 5467.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired 271,211 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 276,171 shares with $30.66M value, up from 4,960 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $242.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 1.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

Mmtec Inchares (NASDAQ:MTC) had an increase of 18.39% in short interest. MTC’s SI was 36,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.39% from 31,000 shares previously. With 26,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Mmtec Inchares (NASDAQ:MTC)’s short sellers to cover MTC’s short positions. The SI to Mmtec Inchares’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.0673 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2073. About 143,054 shares traded. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MTC Becomes First UK R&D Facility to Purchase a DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer from Nano Dimension – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FlexShopper leads financial gainers, Sirius International Insurance and Atlanticus Holdings the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Trupanion and Mogo among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $84.44 million. It offers Internet securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables its clients to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 15,644 shares to 32,865 valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 44,338 shares and now owns 48,383 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.77% above currents $134.77 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,314 are owned by Edgemoor Inv Advsrs. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 919,391 shares. 3.31M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,641 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 35,597 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.83% stake. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,973 shares. United Asset Strategies has 68,710 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi reported 2,162 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 3.91M shares. Altavista Wealth Inc stated it has 37,751 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 120,526 shares. Capwealth Ltd has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer And owns 233,634 shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated holds 159,640 shares.