Sather Financial Group Has Lifted Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position; Caxton Associates LP Has Raised Greif (GEF) Position

Sather Financial Group Inc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 67.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired 172,169 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 425,448 shares with $18.78 million value, up from 253,279 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $43.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.36 million shares traded or 80.37% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10.7%; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management; 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg

Caxton Associates Lp increased Greif Inc (GEF) stake by 163.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 11,952 shares as Greif Inc (GEF)’s stock declined 9.99%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 19,263 shares with $626,000 value, up from 7,311 last quarter. Greif Inc now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 264,834 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is -0.11% below currents $46.38 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 14 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. Wood upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Thursday, July 18. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has 7,592 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 298,927 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cohen Capital Management owns 78,156 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Com holds 0% or 532 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.13% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 5,754 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 11,803 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc holds 0.01% or 10,864 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 363,714 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation owns 0.16% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 471,188 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Com owns 8,086 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hendley invested in 1.12% or 54,110 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 717 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 45,159 shares to 12,634 valued at $149,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 15,269 shares and now owns 7,246 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was reduced too.