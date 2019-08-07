Sather Financial Group Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Last Week Inphi (IPHI) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inphi Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Thursday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. See Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $55 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

Sather Financial Group Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 5467.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired 271,211 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 276,171 shares with $30.66 million value, up from 4,960 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.42B valuation. The stock decreased 4.76% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 25.64 million shares traded or 189.65% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. EDMUNDS JOHN also sold $400,000 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Tuesday, February 12. 37,000 shares were sold by Tamer Ford, worth $1.48 million. Ogawa Richard sold $6,441 worth of stock or 169 shares.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 765,064 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7.

