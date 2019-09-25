Sather Financial Group Has Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Capital One Financial (COF) SI Increased By 9.93%

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) had an increase of 9.93% in short interest. COF’s SI was 4.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.93% from 4.12 million shares previously. With 1.80 million avg volume, 3 days are for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s short sellers to cover COF’s short positions. The SI to Capital One Financial Corporation’s float is 0.98%. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 3.15 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 16.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc analyzed 12,342 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)'s stock rose 0.37%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 61,151 shares with $2.89M value, down from 73,493 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $214.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $42.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 16.77% above currents $91.35 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating.

