Sather Financial Group Has Decreased By $7.23 Million Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 47.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 48,383 shares with $7.92 million value, down from 92,721 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $102.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $171.1. About 118,890 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 141 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 101 reduced and sold positions in Callon Petroleum Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 285.62 million shares, down from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Callon Petroleum Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 93 New Position: 48.

The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 16.15 million shares traded or 99.97% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.53 P/E ratio.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company for 3.00 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 8.50 million shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.19% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.71 million for 6.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

