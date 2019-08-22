Sather Financial Group Has Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Entegris Has 1.02 Sentiment

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 32.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 32,865 shares with $2.90M value, down from 48,509 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $129.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 725,203 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Entegris Inc (ENTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 108 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 106 trimmed and sold stock positions in Entegris Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 136.00 million shares, up from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Entegris Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 57 New Position: 51.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 9.32% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. for 7.89 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 455,500 shares or 5.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 5.37% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 4.46% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 867,461 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 23.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 149,452 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 533 are owned by Cordasco Financial Networks. Artemis Investment Llp stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Com reported 3,465 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 21,234 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Cypress Management Limited has 3,437 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability reported 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fil Limited has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,605 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited reported 52,941 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sterling invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 2,205 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 941,275 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 282,939 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta invested in 149,397 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Hexavest Incorporated holds 0.73% or 651,841 shares. Bluecrest Limited has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 16.23% above currents $82.94 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23.