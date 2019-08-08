Sather Financial Group Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 81,312 shares with $75.25 million value, down from 83,038 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1090.99. About 6,765 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 43.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 72,593 shares with $2.00M value, down from 128,349 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $262.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 28.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity. The insider Tanner David Allen bought $459,223.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 4,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 700 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 5,746 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dean Cap Mgmt reported 1,252 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 300 shares. California-based Personal Capital has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). State Street Corp has 56,752 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 4,020 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,354 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Ltd has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 2,907 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 3,316 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 8,794 shares to 279,520 valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 6,990 shares and now owns 186,729 shares. Dufry Ag was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.