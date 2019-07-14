Sather Financial Group Decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake By $1.15 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 32.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 49,056 shares with $2.36M value, down from 73,016 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $85.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.26M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 28 report. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. 14,737 shares were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V, worth $758,956 on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $260 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating.