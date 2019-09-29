Sather Financial Group Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Esco Technologies (ESE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 12,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 93,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, down from 105,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 153,964 shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 2,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.33 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David has 2.47% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 79,399 shares. 1,445 are held by Reilly Finance Advisors Llc. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,893 shares stake. Vanguard Grp reported 0.52% stake. Fil reported 10 shares. Toth Advisory holds 23,453 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability owns 12,264 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northeast Financial Consultants owns 14,457 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bb&T Secs has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Choate Inv Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,273 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.4% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,338 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 119,741 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 172,169 shares to 425,448 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 16,078 shares to 67,391 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdin by 44,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ESE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 115,971 shares. Fincl Services Corp reported 31 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Hyman Charles D reported 5,325 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 400 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 2,368 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,220 shares. Schroder Investment Management has invested 0.02% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 929 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Rhumbline Advisers owns 77,142 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 57,333 shares.