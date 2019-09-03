Sather Financial Group Cut Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.38 Million; Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Cerner (CERN) Holding by $3.33 Million; Stock Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 32,865 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 48,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 59.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 58,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 40,231 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 98,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 24,475 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cap Impact Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 189,387 are owned by Citigroup. Citadel Advsr holds 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 7,538 shares. Yhb Inv owns 5,692 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 33,111 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications owns 11,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv accumulated 29,996 shares. Mackenzie has 2.07M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated invested in 0% or 151 shares. Cetera Lc invested in 0.03% or 11,977 shares. S&Co reported 0.33% stake. Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv invested in 76,761 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Cibc Asset holds 0.02% or 44,938 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $186.95 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 31,206 shares to 203,196 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 30,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sumitomo Life Ins Communication invested in 0.68% or 56,883 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,560 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Associated Banc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Marathon Capital Management has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cannell Peter B And Com holds 41,528 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust & Fin Svcs N A reported 0.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,607 are held by Sfmg Ltd Liability Company. Arrow has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hourglass Cap Llc accumulated 1.66% or 64,487 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Icon Advisers accumulated 0.21% or 23,900 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc holds 36,925 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,461 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

