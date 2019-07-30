Sather Financial Group Cut By $7.23 Million Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position; RHYTHMONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (BLNKF) SI Decreased By 0.84%

RHYTHMONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BLNKF) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. BLNKF’s SI was 129,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 130,600 shares previously. With 314,600 avg volume, 0 days are for RHYTHMONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BLNKF)’s short sellers to cover BLNKF’s short positions. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 47.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 44,338 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 48,383 shares with $7.92M value, down from 92,721 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $100.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.82. About 281,890 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

RhythmOne plc operates as a technology media firm that connects clients and brands through premium content online. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides digital advertising and content distribution solutions for advertisers, including RhythmImpact that enable brands and publishers to engage clients with sight, sound, and motion across connected devices using video, rich media, display, and native ad units; RhythmInfluence, which helps marketers connect with influencers that weave branded stories into content and social platforms; and RhythmMax that provides marketplace for digital advertising. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers RhythmOne for Publishers, an integrated monetization platform that helps build clients and enhance business.

