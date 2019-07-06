Sather Financial Group Boosted Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $11.87 Million; Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 438,232 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 308,574 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,383 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.19M for 19.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Majedie Asset Limited invested 0.08% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 86,976 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.14M shares. 23,091 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa owns 1.32M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 35,762 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associates LP owns 0.09% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 2.43M shares. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 14,059 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 65,693 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 11,654 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 143,567 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 214,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).