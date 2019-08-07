Sather Financial Group Boosted Its Markel (MKL) Position by $2.89 Million; Stock Price Rose; Hartline Investment Raised Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holding by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $12.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1103.9. About 44,806 shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 4.97 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc has 236 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 238,632 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 296 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 153 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Alta Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 24,544 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,120 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Axa reported 397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Envestnet Asset Management reported 9,066 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. The insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756. MARKEL STEVEN A sold $101,519 worth of stock or 100 shares.

