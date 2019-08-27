Sasol Limited (SSL) Reaches $17.66 After 8.00% Up Move; Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 406,363 shares with $42.28M value, down from 410,026 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $301.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.54. About 2.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

The stock of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 116,848 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $11.57 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 16.87 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 214.67 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Randolph Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,145 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 15,917 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 22,520 shares. Plancorp Limited Co stated it has 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 818,552 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors accumulated 0.48% or 480,707 shares. Cardinal Mgmt stated it has 49,226 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.03% or 22,394 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,997 shares. Washington Tru National Bank holds 1.58% or 95,202 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 254,835 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 8.28M shares. The Missouri-based Counselors has invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Lc owns 17,826 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.60% below currents $120.54 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 34,797 shares to 565,187 valued at $30.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 4,122 shares and now owns 250,043 shares. Alphabet Inc Class A was raised too.