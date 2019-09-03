Sasol Limited (SSL) Reaches $17.12 Yearly Low; BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES (BIPH) Shorts Raised By 733.33%

BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH) had an increase of 733.33% in short interest. BIPH’s SI was 127,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 733.33% from 15,300 shares previously. With 795,800 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH)’s short sellers to cover BIPH’s short positions. It closed at $0.0041 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.75 target or 8.00% below today’s $17.12 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.80 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $15.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $864.08 million less. The stock decreased 9.49% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 207,041 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets Adds FirstRand, Exits Sasol; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Performance Chemicals Sales Volumes to Remain Within Previous 2%-3% Guided Growth Range; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FY PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN THE PREVIOUS MARKET GUIDANCE OF 2 – 3% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – SASOL PLANNING ON CRUDE OIL AT $60 A BARREL ON LONG-TERM BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Opening Of The Period During Which The Free Share Allocation May Be Rejected; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Publishes Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $10.80 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Sasol Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sasol reaches beneficial operation of Louisiana ethane cracker – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sasol Limited – SSL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Biophan Technologies, Inc. develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. The company has market cap of $357,542. The firm is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. It currently has negative earnings.