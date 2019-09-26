Sasol Limited (SSL) Forms $18.01 Double Bottom; Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $8.10 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 24.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 157,000 shares with $25.58M value, down from 207,010 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 2.00 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

Sasol Limited (SSL) formed double bottom with $16.75 target or 7.00% below today’s $18.01 share price. Sasol Limited (SSL) has $11.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 232,242 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J -DEAL IN ORDER FOR AYO TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE A SET OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SASOL; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By The Company Secretary Of Sasol And A Director Of Major Subsidiaries Of Sasol; 23/05/2018 – Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited Joint Announcement Regarding Results Of Free Share Allocation; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Solbe1 Election Right Results Announcement; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video)

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) stake by 18,400 shares to 225,049 valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 565,976 shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 17.39% above currents $147.43 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Thursday, August 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $16500 target. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $190 target.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 89.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.42% or 653,322 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0.34% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 269,164 shares. Fiduciary Comm has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 345,655 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.51% or 72,194 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth reported 1,110 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.14% or 23,000 shares. Thematic Limited Liability Co has invested 2.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 17.13M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 47,588 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields invested in 46,983 shares. 260,253 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The California-based Cap Invsts has invested 0.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).