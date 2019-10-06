Sasol Limited (SSL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is a company in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Sasol Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.34% of all Major Integrated Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sasol Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 32.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sasol Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol Limited 3,050,902,132.31% 7.50% 3.90% Industry Average 7.31% 9.16% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sasol Limited and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol Limited 558.01M 18 11.42 Industry Average 9.63B 131.64B 11.61

Sasol Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sasol Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 1.80 2.61

Sasol Limited currently has a consensus target price of $505, suggesting a potential upside of 2,863.62%. As a group, Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 509.49%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Sasol Limited’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sasol Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sasol Limited -8.37% -11.69% -32.78% -29.61% -44.15% -25.98% Industry Average 1.53% 217.01% 9.06% 5.08% 0.00% 10.60%

For the past year Sasol Limited has -25.98% weaker performance while Sasol Limited’s peers have 10.60% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sasol Limited are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Sasol Limited’s rivals have 1.09 and 0.82 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sasol Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sasol Limited’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol Limited has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sasol Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sasol Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sasol Limited’s peers beat Sasol Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.