Sasco Capital Trimmed Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $5.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; Oak Hill Advisors LP Lowered Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake by $5.29 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7175. About 101,252 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 96,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 336,806 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 433,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 847,090 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 123,733 shares. Sit Investment Assocs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 602,327 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 105,317 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 14,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% or 214,281 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc invested in 117,689 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 383,840 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Georgia-based Cap Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3.24 million shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Oak Hill Advisors LP holds 521,060 shares.