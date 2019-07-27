Sasco Capital Trimmed Firstenergy (FE) Holding; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed By $687,225 Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Firstenergy (FE) stake by 24.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 217,729 shares as Firstenergy (FE)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 671,741 shares with $27.95 million value, down from 889,470 last quarter. Firstenergy now has $23.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 3.20M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 09/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY -AS RESULT OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTIONS “MAKE-WHOLE” PREMIUMS REQUIRED TO BE PAID TO NOTEHOLDERS AND TOTALED ABOUT $90 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 33.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 18,271 shares with $1.39M value, down from 27,434 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $10.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98 million shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0.06% or 154,176 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Co accumulated 4.54 million shares or 4.06% of the stock. Hussman Strategic reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 1.88 million shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 122,637 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Victory Mngmt Incorporated reported 970,440 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 95,605 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 69,554 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 101,171 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 8,926 are owned by Ameritas Prtn. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% or 324 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated reported 393 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $46 target.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $324.58 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

