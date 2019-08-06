Sasco Capital Trimmed Crown Holdings (CCK) Position; Issuer Direct (ISDR) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 42.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 532,789 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 712,088 shares with $38.86 million value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 1.43M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 5 cut down and sold their stock positions in Issuer Direct Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 897,236 shares, up from 865,553 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Issuer Direct Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Issuer Direct Corporation for 89,510 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 90,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 132,500 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,312 shares.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud compliance technologies in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $38.20 million. It offers services and products that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. It has a 66.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides Platform id, a cloud communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) has declined 47.60% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year's $1.71 per share. CCK's profit will be $212.77 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

