Sasco Capital Stake in Target (TGT) Has Trimmed by $11.62 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, down from 59,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 135,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 442,077 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.29M, down from 577,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 3.83M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,600 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 2,935 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 26,380 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Nbt Bank N A New York has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Td Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 238 shares. Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 236,273 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Fundx Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 3,330 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt has 4,293 shares. Amer Svcs has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invesco owns 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.53 million shares. Sabal Tru reported 152,017 shares. 312,498 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation owns 226,621 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 345,047 shares. Baldwin Investment Ltd Llc owns 5,850 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 245,808 shares to 836,046 shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 379,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.82 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.