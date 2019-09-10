Sasco Capital Stake in Oneok (OKE) Cut by $30.23 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Has Increased Stake in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) by $4.56 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 119,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 751,796 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62 million, up from 631,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 76,549 shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 438,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 816,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 2.00 million shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $307.36M for 24.51 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rbf Cap Lc has 0.16% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,600 shares. Strs Ohio reported 5,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 25,887 are held by Dorsey Wright And Associate. Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,918 shares. Reaves W H & Incorporated has invested 3.31% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,927 shares. 229,650 are held by Gamco Inc Et Al. Kcm Llc holds 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,418 shares. Advsr Ok holds 33,953 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Freestone Holding Limited Liability Com accumulated 65,966 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 2,860 shares to 5,631 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 54,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Df Dent & reported 194,357 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 44,233 were reported by Tiaa Cref. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 77,091 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 21,666 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 1,724 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma stated it has 401,422 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 7,824 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 708,496 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). John G Ullman & Assocs invested in 0.04% or 5,600 shares. Psagot Investment House has 11,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Navellier Associate Incorporated holds 0.53% or 88,932 shares. Texas Yale Cap has 0.04% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 28,346 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 5,650 shares or 0% of the stock.