Sasco Capital Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) Raised by $2.39 Million as Shares Declined; Timber Creek Capital Management Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Has Upped by $487,110 as Stock Value Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 2.30M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 2.00 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 78,187 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 501,337 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 845 shares. Webster Bank N A reported 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). First Midwest Natl Bank Division accumulated 412,435 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 183,663 shares. Tobam holds 116,021 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.02% or 63,410 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 26,128 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 222,030 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 196,019 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 86,377 shares.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 5,875 shares to 6,892 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 42,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W.