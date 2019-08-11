Sasco Capital Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Mackenzie Financial Position in Amgen (AMGN) Has Decreased by $931,392 as Market Valuation Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 102,459 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, down from 107,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 532,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 712,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.69 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 178,813 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 230 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 13,440 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 248,434 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 714,772 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 25,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 480 shares. Assetmark owns 2,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tru Of Vermont holds 36,206 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp owns 4.84% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 915,065 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% or 630 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 471,305 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.38 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 169,587 shares to 185,587 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,833 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.15% or 1,249 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Brave Asset Management has 1.33% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,563 shares. Orbimed Lc owns 122,100 shares. Country Trust Savings Bank accumulated 722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parsec Mngmt owns 144,859 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Il holds 0.79% or 6,606 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc reported 15,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Advisers Limited owns 0.32% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 239,750 shares. Peddock Advisors Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mathes accumulated 4,570 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 21,721 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 58,375 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Co reported 1.70 million shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CBM, RYTM, GH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For EQWL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.