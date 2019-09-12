Sasco Capital Raised Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding; Concerto Software Has 1 Sentiment

Sasco Capital Inc increased Devon Energy (DVN) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc acquired 112,854 shares as Devon Energy (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 955,692 shares with $27.26M value, up from 842,838 last quarter. Devon Energy now has $10.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 6.61 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve

Concerto Software Inc (CRTO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 58 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 58 sold and trimmed positions in Concerto Software Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 46.93 million shares, down from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Concerto Software Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 36 Increased: 43 New Position: 15.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 46.58% above currents $24.56 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.18% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 125,000 shares. M&T State Bank reported 21,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,910 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Inv Management. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 942 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 34,774 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 0.33% or 72,715 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.16% or 567,707 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 40,125 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 35,935 shares. 2,832 are held by Gru One Trading L P. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 29,217 shares.

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Vereit Inc stake by 81,550 shares to 4.21 million valued at $37.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 135,071 shares and now owns 442,077 shares. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Pass on Digital Turbine – GuruFocus.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo SA: Investors Have Misunderstood Regulations On Ad-Retargeting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. for 1.22 million shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 240,772 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd has 2.79% invested in the company for 354,267 shares. The New York-based International Value Advisers Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd., a New York-based fund reported 502,269 shares.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 354,412 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25 million for 17.34 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.