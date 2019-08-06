Sasco Capital Lowered Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) as Stock Price Declined; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Market Valuation Rose While Mkp Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 522,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 782,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 993,848 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 998,277 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.02 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Company stated it has 7,773 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 104,773 shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Oakbrook Investments Ltd reported 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 1.06% or 373,872 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 11,879 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer invested in 0.01% or 8,981 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. 422,565 were accumulated by Principal. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Inc has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.19% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 0.08% stake. 58,989 are held by Chevy Chase Holdg.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.