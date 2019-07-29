Sasco Capital Lowered Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $12.19 Million as Market Value Rose; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Semgroup (SEMG) Stake by $13.53 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 966,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 607,867 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 152,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,187 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82M, down from 585,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.55M shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 52,659 shares. United Automobile Association has 10,186 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 108,647 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 269 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Co owns 8.30 million shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Northern has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Capital Management Limited owns 571,380 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 24,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 285,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited Liability Com owns 25,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 223,196 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 80,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.37 million shares.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares to 496,382 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce an Extension of the Open Season on the NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemCAMS Midstream and Keyera to Build Canadian Liquids Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup, KKR form JV to acquire Meritage Midstream for $449M – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup taps adviser for capital raise options – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 25,169 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 41,973 are held by Strs Ohio. Ballentine Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3,822 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,918 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 5,749 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 227,467 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 12,061 shares. Franklin Res has 0.04% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 76 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 177,675 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blair William & Il invested in 28,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.29% or 46,575 shares in its portfolio.