Sasco Capital Lowered Owens Corning (OC) Stake as Stock Rose; As Mylan N V (MYL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Washington Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 161,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 653,514 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 814,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 890,243 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.37, REV VIEW $12.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares to 18,830 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,968 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

