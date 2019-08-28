Sasco Capital Lowered Fmc (FMC) Position as Stock Price Rose; Maple Capital Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.16 Million; Market Value Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 10.52M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 123,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 386,078 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 509,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 149,324 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares to 306,550 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,934 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

