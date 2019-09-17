Sasco Capital Lifted Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) as Share Price Declined; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $7.77 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 58,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 147,330 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.64M, down from 205,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 1.41 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 114.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 384,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 721,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.46 million, up from 336,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 455,923 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 30,815 shares to 457,647 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 198,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulse Seismic Inc (PLSDF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.39 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,775 shares to 828,407 shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 21,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,642 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.