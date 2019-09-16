Sasco Capital Lifted Its Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) Position; Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Has 1 Sentiment

Sasco Capital Inc increased Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) stake by 72.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc acquired 379,381 shares as Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 905,608 shares with $43.13 million value, up from 526,227 last quarter. Perrigo Company Plc now has $7.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 779,656 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 14 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.08 million shares, down from 3.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 6 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund for 1.12 million shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 257,375 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 35,298 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 10,873 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 20,403 shares traded. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $163.72 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd.

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 16,481 shares to 695,607 valued at $42.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson Controls Intl stake by 273,457 shares and now owns 965,977 shares. Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,321 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 76,978 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 17,130 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Dnb Asset As holds 75,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington invested in 0% or 38 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,805 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Group has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 8,014 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn, California-based fund reported 144,012 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 60,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Among 2 analysts covering Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Perrigo Co has $54 highest and $51 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is -7.41% below currents $56.7 stock price. Perrigo Co had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26.