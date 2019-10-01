Sasco Capital Increases Stake in Stericycle (SRCL); As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Market Valuation Declined, Renaissance Technologies Has Raised by $11.79 Million Its Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 250,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 589,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14M, up from 338,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 355,007 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 114.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 384,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 721,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.46 million, up from 336,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 623,222 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stericycle Inc Stock Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” on August 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stericycle Study Finds Administering Insulin Injections in Public, Lack of Disposal Options Creates Unease Among American Diabetic Community – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stericycle Will Eventually Come Around – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stericycle to Present at NASDAQ Conference in December – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle Announces Proposed Offering of $550.0 Million in Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 817,100 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $29.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.