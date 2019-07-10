Sasco Capital Increases Position in Newell Brands (NWL); Private Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) as Market Value Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 1.10 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 148,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 75,508 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN)

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $13.31M for 7.91 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57 million shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

